Mad Money’s Jim Cramer knows no limits. On his show last night, Cramer played this video montage of Warren Buffett, interlaced with LMFAO’s “Sexy And I Know It,” to introduce a question from a caller about the pros and cons of investing in Berkshire Hathaway.



Yeah. That happened.

Check out the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.