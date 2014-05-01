Thanks To CommBank, Three Lucky Readers Have Won Subscriptions To Business Insider Intelligence

Whether you’re in anything from the construction to the retail business, CommBank can keep your business moving. That’s because Can Business is more than an attitude. It’s a way of doing things that gets results. Call a CommBank Business Specialist on 1800 201 562 or visit commbank.com.au/canbusiness to see how you Can.





Last month we invited readers to share their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing small and medium businesses in Australia for a chance to win one of three year-long subscription to Business Insider Intelligence, our premium research and insights service.

The prizes, each worth over $1000, were sponsored by CommBank.

We had an overwhelming response to the competition with entrants sharing some insightful thoughts on the challenges facing the engine room of the Australian economy.

Many mentioned keeping up with the seemingly endless technological developments, reading the mood of the economy, and finding the time to train and lead staff while keeping the fundamentals of the business going.

One entrant pointed out that it was “difficult to grow and market a business when margins are already tight and the cost of adopting new technologies may be balance sheet prohibitive.”

Others touched on some of the major disruptive themes in business. “Each and every one of us is going to have to learn how to master Big Data and become 1st class Data Journalists communicating with an international audience, collecting, collating and mining vast amounts of information to tell persuasive, powerful stories to drive our businesses forward,” argued one entrant.

Picking winners was tough but we’re pleased to announce them. They are:

Tyson Groves

Keren Lavelle

Adrian Giacominato

Congratulations to the winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.