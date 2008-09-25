Thanks, Sarah! McCain Gets More Women Watching His Videos Than Men

If John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his VP nominee in part to attract women, it may be working. The latest Nielsen numbers show that in August, for the first time, McCain had more women watching his videos on JohnMcCain.com than men – 58% to be exact. And he’s increased his total number of female viewers to 276,000 in August, from 217,000 in July — a 27% boost. (Palin might not be the only cause of this increased interest from women — after all, she was only announced as the VP nominee on August 29.)



Either way, it’s good news for the McCain camp, which has been trying to court disgruntled Hilary Clinton supporters, as well as women in general. The bad news? After McCain beat Obama in women- and total-video viewership in July, Obama has seen a huge jump. BarackObama.com went from 181,000 women video viewers in July to 519,000 in August — more than double.

