Thanks, Nate

On Innonate (and again on the NextNY Digital blog) Nate Westheimer (CEO of New York-based BricaBox, LLC) does a round-up of several of NY’s tech publications and then gives us a nod. We’re grateful for the mention and also for the kind notes we’ve received. As Charlie O’Donnell put it when he and discussed the project a couple of months back, the goal of this site is to be both for the Alley community and by the Alley community, so we’re grateful for the help and feedback. Please feel free to send us (or let us know about) anything you think we should publish, whether commentary, news, events, jobs, questions, etc. The Community-related stuff will go here, on the Community page, and the newsier stuff we’ll promote to the front page. And please feel free to send any and all suggestions. Thanks again. –Henry Blodget, Editor

