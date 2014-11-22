Teens Are Tweeting Unappealing Photos Of Their School Lunches With The Hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama

A new trending topic #ThanksMichelleObama is popping up all over Twitter, but the sentiment is anything but gracious.

Teenagers who are unhappy with their school lunches are snapping pictures of the food and tweeting them along with the hashtag.

“Hunter Whitney, a student at Wisconsin’s Richmond Center High School, said this dish is called “Spanish rice” and that students aren’t supplied with salt,” Buzzfeed reports.

Had a very #healthylunch today. The apple definitely made up for the “mystery mush” #ThanksMichelleObama pic.twitter.com/RWCnQRCxJK

— Hunter Whitney (@huntwhitney4) November 13, 2014

Other teens have chimed in with their own photos.

This is a hot dog bun with cheese on it. #ThanksMichelleObama pic.twitter.com/Ifs0Cp46DV

— Zoë (@zoesappingfield) November 21, 2014

#ThanksMichelleObama just what a 16 year old girl needs pic.twitter.com/yFtk2BQao1

— Amber Schroeder (@aureviorlune) November 21, 2014

The lunches comply with new USDA regulations which Michelle Obama has largely supported in her quest to end childhood obesity.

