Teens Are Tweeting Unappealing Photos Of Their School Lunches With The Hashtag #ThanksMichelleObama

A new trending topic #ThanksMichelleObama is popping up all over Twitter, but the sentiment is anything but gracious.

Teenagers who are unhappy with their school lunches are snapping pictures of the food and tweeting them along with the hashtag.

“Hunter Whitney, a student at Wisconsin’s Richmond Center High School, said this dish is called “Spanish rice” and that students aren’t supplied with salt,” Buzzfeed reports.

Other teens have chimed in with their own photos.

The lunches comply with new USDA regulations which Michelle Obama has largely supported in her quest to end childhood obesity.

