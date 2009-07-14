Thanks, Merry!

Well, we thought that Meredith Whitney came off as wishy-washy this morning on CNBC. But maybe investors were just so flummoxed that she had anything positive to say at all about the banks, that they ignored her inconsistencies, and forecast of unemployment between 13-15%. Or maybe today’s rally had nothing to do with that at all (most likely).

All the major indices were up over 2%, with the Dow up over 184.

Financials were the big winner, suggesting that Whitney’s comments were more important that the looming CIT (CIT) bust.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.