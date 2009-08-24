Thanks For The Memories, Cash For Clunkers!

Tonight, the Department of Transportation shuts down the most popular government program of the Great Recession.



Cash for clunkers is kaput at 8 pm eastern time. All things must pass.

The controversial program put over 500,000 new cars in American driveways. It gave a much needed, though short lived, jolt to the economy, and automakers in particular.

Here’s our retrospective of cash for clunkers. It’s a collection of some of our favourite photos, and story lines that emerged in the brief period that cash for clunkers lived.

View the best and the worst moments from cash for clunkers →

