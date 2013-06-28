Gwyneth Paltrow Has Sex-Addicted Boyfriend In First 'Thanks For Sharing' Trailer

Gwyneth Paltrow is stripping down in next film ‘Thanks for Sharing.’

Gwyneth Paltrow is walking around in skimpy black lingerie, Mark Ruffalo is her sex-addicted boyfriend, and Pink — the singer — is talking about sausage fests.



That basically sums up the first trailer for “Thanks for Sharing” about recovering sex addict Adam (Ruffalo) who is trying to start a relationship with Phoebe (Paltrow).

The dramedy from Stuart Blumberg (“The Kids Are All Right“) premiered to favourable reviews during last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

While watching the trailer we couldn’t help but wonder how Iron Man’s Tony Stark would feel if he knew girlfriend Pepper Potts was getting down and dirty with his pal Bruce Banner.

“Thanks for Sharing” opens in theatres September 20.

Check out the trailer below:

