Thanks For Entrepreneurs

It’s Thanksgiving. And I woke up thinking about entrepreneurs. It was probably this awesome Steve Blank blog post that caused that. Steve says:



I believe that we will look back at this decade as the beginning of an economic revolution as important as the scientific revolution in the 16th century and the industrial revolution in the 18th century. We’re standing at the beginning of the entrepreneurialrevolution. This doesn’t mean just more technology stuff, though we’ll get that. This is a revolution that will permanently reshape business as we know it and more importantly, change the quality of life across the entire planet for all who come after us.

I have had the pleasure of working with entrepreneurs for the past 25 years and as I get older I appreciate them more and more every day. Not only do we work with great tech entrepreneurs in our USV business, but the Gotham Gal and I invest personally in entrepreneurs who are working in other sectors. We’ve backed real estate entrepreneurs, restaurant entrepreneurs, non profit entrepreneurs, media entrepreneurs, food entrepreneurs, local businesses, and many others. We get such great pleasure from watching people imagine something and then create it before our very eyes.

I hope Steve is right and we are on the cusp of the entrepreneurial revolution. Our economy needs something new and entrepreneurship can provide that. So I am dedicating this thanksgiving to all the entrepreneurs in our lives and everywhere else in the world. Thank you.

This post originally appeared at A VC and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.