Thanks DSK: All Hotel Employees in New York Will Have Panic Buttons For Work

Photo: AP

Nearly 10 months after a hotel maid claimed she was sexually assaulted by former IMF Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a pending rule in New York may have hotel employees wearing panic buttons while they work. [via City Room]The provision is part of a new seven-year contract drawn up by the Hotel Association of New York City. The New York Hotel Trades Council, a hotel workers union, is scheduled to approve the rule next week.



Officials from both the Hotel Association and the Hotel Trades Council have said the rule has nothing to do with the Strauss-Kahn incident that played out across news headlines last year—the charges against Strauss-Kahn were dropped due to lack of evidence. We’re more sceptical. The rule would require housekeepers and room service waiters to use the panic buttons.

