CNN Will Hate Obama's 'Dewey Defeats Truman' iPad Photoshop Moment

Jim Edwards

Everyone knows the famous photo of the Chicago Tribune’s front page declaring, in error, “Dewey Defeats Truman” in 1948. (The newspaper fell victim to its early deadlines and made a guess at the presidential election result at press time, damning itself to history.)

CNN’s erroneous report this morning that the U.S. Supreme Court had struck down President Obama’s healthcare reform — live on air for 7 minutes, with a lower-third caption — has spawned its own “Dewey Defeats Truman,” courtesy of Gary He, a product director at Insider Images (and Photoshop,of course):

dewey obamaObama’s Dewey Defeats Truman moment.

Photo: Gary He

Related:

  • CNN’s ‘Humiliating’ Obamacare Screwup Causes Near Mutiny In Newsroom

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.