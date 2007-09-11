Thanks, Britney! Viacom's (VIA) MTV Must-See Again

Everyone agrees: MTV is a relic from another era, its Video Music Awards are a joke, and Britney Spears’ performance on them this weekend was a disaster. A disaster that lots of people watched !



Some 7 million people tuned into to see Britney lip-synch/wobble on Sunday night, up 23% from last year. The show was a success online as well — it drew 2.6 million uniques on Sunday, up 40% from last year. Expect to hear about even better online numbers this week, as more gawkers head to MTV.com to see Britney’s trainwreck. Broadcasting & Cable.

