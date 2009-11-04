Goldman: Thanks, Mr. Buffett, We're Now One Deal Away From #1

Warren Buffett’s giant $44 billion Burlington Northen deal (BNI) was conveniently advised by Goldman Sachs (GS) and Evercore partners.



In case you forgot, Mr. Buffett has in-the-money warrants for Goldman Sachs shares.

The Oracle really knows how to maximise the benefits he can wring from any situation.

Combined with a Stanley Works and Black & Decker deal this week, Mr. Buffett’s BNI deal has helped Goldman substantially close the gap between it and the #1 dealmaker this year, Morgan Stanley.

Market Watch: According to the latest data from Thomson Reuters, those two deals put Goldman’s 2009 share of worldwide M&A advisory business at 30.9% — $503.51 billion out of an industry total $1.63 trillion.

Rival Morgan Stanley remains in first place in the global M&A league tables, according to Thomson Reuters, with a 33.4% share of fees, representing $545.30 billion of deal value.

