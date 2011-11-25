THE THANKSGIVING PRIMER: Your Sports Viewing Guide For Turkey Day

Photo: AP

Turkey and sports.It’s an American tradition.



Sure, it’s also a time for family’s to come together at the dining room table and reflect on everything they’re thankful for.

But it’s mainly about consuming stuffing and football.

This Thanksgiving doesn’t provide quite as bountiful a viewing opportunity as New Year’s Day, but there is still some pretty spectacular NFL action you won’t want to miss.

Including the inaugural Brothers Harbaugh rivalry!

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (12:30 ET on FOX) This has historically been the throwaway Thanksgiving game. Not anymore. This just in: the Lions are good. One can only imagine the excitement permeating through Ford Field as Detroit welcomes the undefeated -- and division rival -- Packers. Aaron Rodgers vs. Ndamukong Suh is all the gravy you'll need for your turkey. The Old Spice Classic & 76 Classic (ESPN2/ESPNU) For those needing your college basketball fix, the ESPN family of networks has you covered. Just don't get your hopes up. Matchups include: Minnesota vs. DePaul, Boston College vs. St. Louis, Dayton vs. Wake Forest and Oklahoma vs. Washington St. Nothing to write home about. But it is basketball. And it's all you've got. Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (4:15 ET on CBS) Don't laugh: these are two of the hottest teams in the NFL. Both teams enter Thursday on three-game win streaks. Tony Romo is playing some of the best football of his career over this stretch. And Matt Moore has made Dolphins fans forget about Andrew Luck. Ok, maybe not. But this could be a difficult matchup for the Cowboys. And if it's anything like the 'Leon Lett Thanksgiving Game,' you had better stick around for the end. Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies (8:00 ET on ESPN) Relish this one, state of Texas. Because this might be the last time you see this annual matchup for a long time. The Aggies are moving to the SEC next season and that hasn't sat well with their in-state rival and soon-to-be former Big 12 conference foe. Kind of like how your stomach will feel at about this point in the night. The matchup itself is pretty lackluster. But hopefully the bad blood will cancel that out. San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 ET on NFL Network) Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh: a family affair! The Brothers Harbaugh, John and Jim, meet Thanksgiving night in the battle for their parent's love. But there's also a football game to be played. A good one, too. The Alex Smith-led 49ers are actually 9-1. And despite a few bad losses, the Ravens lead the AFC North and are remain many people's Super Bowl pick. After a full day of sports, and even more food, enjoy this nightcap -- and a lot of uncomfortable shots of Mr. and Mrs. Harbaugh. NBA GAMES Just kidding. Philadelphia vs. Atlanta: CANCELED. New Orleans vs. LA Clippers: CANCELED. The NBA: Where no basketball on holidays happens. Speaking of no NBA... Click here to see what team websites are forced to post without actual game stories >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.