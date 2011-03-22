Thank You Twitter!

Yesterday I wrote my 50,000th Tweet.



I have seen hundreds of new companies in the five years since Twitter came out (its birthday is today). None has affected my life as much as Twitter has.

Thank you Jack Dorsey. Thank you Ev Williams. Thank you Biz Stone. Thank you to the team of hundreds of Twitter employees.

We’ve had a rocky relationship, yes, but that’s the way it is when I spend so much time with one service.

Thank you for bringing me the world and changing my life.

I’m @scobleizer on Twitter and if you are a geek I want to follow you. Leave a comment here and explain how you are into tech.

UPDATE: I’m very honored that BBC says that I tweeted one of its favourite tweets and that FT says I’m one of the top five most influential Twitterers.

