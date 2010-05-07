Thank You Startup 2010 Premier Sponsor, Marriott Hotels

We’re thrilled to welcome Marriott Hotels as the premier sponsor of Business Insider’s Startup 2010 conference.



Startup 2010 is a business plan competition and one-day event about entrepreneurship and digital business that will showcase 10 top startups competing for bragging rights, buzz, and a $100,000 prize.

Join some of today’s brightest business minds at Startup 2010 including Dennis Crowley of Foursquare and Bob Bowman of MLB as they discuss the mobile revolution. The conference is right around the corner on May 20, so make sure to snag tickets while you still can.

Marriott Hotels supports driven business professionals. Its hotels have been redesigned to help road warriors recharge and maintain the life balance they need to find success. Marriott lobbies now offer pre-made early morning coffee, flexible dining options, and Wi-Fi Internet access. Guest rooms have been upgraded as well. Marriott’s famous “Revive Beds” boast 300-thread-count sheets and a pile of plush pillows that begs you to unwind after a long day of work. And for the restless, Marriott’s gyms have been equipped with new treadmills, each with personal televisions, and operate 24/7 to meet the business traveller’s hectic schedule.

Marriott is the hotel for the driven.

Find out

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.