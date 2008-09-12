Thank You, Mr. Slim! Reiterating Our Offer For The New York Times (NYT)

It’s hard to express how thrilled we are to have the support of the second-richest man in the world in our offer for the New York Times. Carlos Slim started acquiring his 6% stake right around the time we extended our offer last month–and we just know it’s because he sees the value in our proposal.



To reiterate: We’ve offered to buy the New York Times Online for $1 billion (in a cool, unusual deal that our crack investment-banking team helped us put together). In case you’ve forgotten, here are the details.

We’d like to point out that, by making our offer, we’ve helped drive the New York Times stock from $12 to $14 a share, despite the company’s ad revenue continuing to fall off a cliff. We’re big fans of our hometown paper, so we’re glad to have started adding value already.

We look forward to working with you, Mr. Slim!

