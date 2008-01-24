Thank You, Moto: Nokia Share, Sales, Profits Soar (NOK)

Optimistic investors are hoping that excellent Q4 numbers from Nokia will boost markets worldwide. We don’t know about that, but we can marvel that the world’s biggest handset maker continues to thrive while Motorola tanks.

Q4 Revenue was up 34% y/y, EPS up 44%, and the company now claims overall market share of 40%, up from 36% a year ago. Nokia is selling more phones per quarter than its next three competitors (Samsung, MOT and Sony-Ericsson) are selling, combined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.