A Mexican thanked Conan O'Brien for his Mexico special in a heartwarming letter going viral

A Mexican viewer posted a thank-you letter to Conan O’Brien for his special episode of his TBS late-night show “Conan,” which was shot in Mexico City. And now the letter is going viral.

TBS aired the episode, “Conan: Made in Mexico,” on Wednesday. It was shot by a Mexican production crew.

“I’m watching the special you made in Mexico and I just wanted to say thank you so much,” Reddit user “FrankOcean2” wrote on the site. “Thank you for showing us as we really are. Not what some people say in political rallies, not what the narrative of some part of the US political discourse tells a part of the American electorate…

So many Mexicans like myself, that is a child of the internet, that grew up with Mr. Rogers and ‘Thundercats,’ are embracing the notion of how similar we are.”

The letter ended with, “So, thank you Conan. As a Mexican I felt so represented today, you raised the voices of millions of us who when we view the U.S.A we view them as a friend, not as an enemy. And for that, Thank you so much.”

In addition to featuring sketches of O’Brien crossing the border, asking Mexican citizens for donations to pay for President Donald Trump’s planned border wall, among other things, he also interviewed former Mexican President Vicente Fox and “Rogue One” actor Diego Luna.

Although there were a lot of laughs and digs at Trump’s Mexican wall and immigration initiatives, O’Brien emphasised the show’s message of respect between the people of both countries.

“I’ve talked to many, many Mexicans since I arrived,” O’Brien said. “And this is the biggest feeling that I get from them — they feel misunderstood and their feelings are hurt. They have heard these things that were said at campaign rallies… and I’ve spent a lot of time trying to explain to them that many people in the United States love the Mexican people. This is a misrepresentation of how people feel.”

Read the full thank-you letter to O’Brien on Reddit.



