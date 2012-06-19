I just wanted to post a quick note of thanks to every blogger, media organisation, and reader who has helped spread the word about our work to a wider audience over the past several years.



Thanks to you, Business Insider is now privileged enough to have an audience of more than 15 million unique visitors a month–a milestone we would never have achieved if so many of you weren’t writing about and linking to our work every day.

We occasionally hear other media organisations speak ill of aggregation, as though it’s some sort of a bad thing. This has always been mystifying to us.

We assume this attitude arose from an era in which big media organisations were like hydrants in the desert–the only place to find news and information.

Now, of course, media organisations are like hydrants in the ocean–and readers are drowning in choices. So the idea that we would frown on someone for recognising and highlighting our work is nuts.

In fact, in the past, publications like ours would have had to hire PR firms to send their articles around and beg other journalists to write about them. Now, thanks to the Internet, you all not only choose to read our posts with no prodding, you write about them, link to us, raise awareness of our brand and writers, and make it easy for more readers to find us.

And we’re grateful for every mention and link!

We know that you and your readers are busy people with millions of articles and sites you can visit every day. So the fact that you’re reading us and telling your readers about our work is a huge compliment.

We’re thrilled you enjoy our site, and we look forward to continuing to get better every day.

In the meantime, thank you for aggregating us!

