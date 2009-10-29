Thank You To British Airways, Sponsor Of The SAI 50+

We’re thrilled to welcome British Airways as a sponsor of The Business Insider. British Airways’ sponsorship help us expand the SAI 25 list of the most valuable digital startups to the SAI 50. A proprietary ranking of the world’s leading private digital companies, the SAI 50 offers unique insight into the up-and-coming companies of the digital era, offering hard-to-find estimates of their revenue, key metrics, and value. British Airways understands the value of face-to-face meetings and is helping global business travellers embrace opportunities with in-person meetings. We’re proud to welcome the company to the site, and we’re grateful for their support.

