Thank You, Barack Obama: CNN.com Tops Nielsen Ratings

One network is thrilled that the Democratic nomination fight is heading all the way to the convention: Time Warner’s (TWX) CNN.



CNN.com took the top spot in news and information sites in February, unseating Yahoo News (YHOO), according to Nielsen Online. CNN.com attracted 37 million unique visitors last month, who spent a whopping 40 minutes average time on the site.

TV ratings are also way up — 111% in Q1 for CNN, a much bigger lift than its rivals: News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox News Channel, whose ratings are up 20%, and MSNBC, up 53%. (Fox News still leads CNN and MSNBC in overall ratings.)

Why? A MediaVest study showed 80% of people who describe themselves as liberals are paying more attention to this election than they did in 2004, and they’re more likely to watch CNN than Fox News.

Nielsen Online’s total unique visitors and average time spent for February via CyberJournalist:

1. CNN Digital Network – 37,181,000 – 0:40:11

2. Yahoo! News – 35,274,000 – 0:23:10

3. MSNBC Digital Network – 34,013,000 – 0:29:50

4. AOL News – 21,119,000 – 0:36:14

5. NYTimes.com -18,975,000 – 0:33:29

January numbers for comparison:

1. Yahoo! News – 36,074,000 – 0:23:58

2. CNN Digital Network – 35,598,000 – 0:41:58

3. MSNBC Digital Network – 35,410,000 – 0:30:00

4. AOL News – 23,732,000 – 0:31:12

5. NYTimes.com -20,461,000 – 0:35:47

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.