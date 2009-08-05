Thank You!

Last Tuesday I got mowed down by a hit-and-run driver while riding a scooter* in New York. My ankle was severely dislocated, and I spent the next six days on drugs in the hospital.



Between operations and painkiller-infusions, I did have a few moments of clarity. And that’s when I got a chance to appreciate the kind wishes from so many readers, sources, PR colleagues, and co-workers. These meant a lot and helped more than you probably think.

I’ll be on crutches for 10 weeks, but after that, the doctors say, I’ll be on my feet again.* And in the meantime, I’ll be posting some painkiller-powered news and conspiracy theories.

Thanks again for the support! I’m thrilled to be alive and back.

*No, I’m not planning on riding that scooter anymore.

