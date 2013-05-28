THANK YOU: 12 Compelling Military-Shot Memorial Images From The Most Recent Wars

President Ronald Reagan once said about remembering fallen veterans, “the dead had spoken more eloquently for themselves, than the living ever could.”



America’s most recent wars — Iraq and Afghanistan — started more than a decade ago. Iraq may have ended, but Afghanistan still rages on today.

“More than 60,000 of our fellow Americans still serve far from home in Afghanistan — they’re still going out on patrol, still living in spartan forward operating bases, still risking their lives to carry out their mission,” said President Barack Obama today.

There have been 4,486 killed in action in Iraq and 2,134 killed in action in Afghanistan.

Here, Business Insider remembers a few of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

