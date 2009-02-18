In December, after the market rallied strongly off the November lows, we hosted an entertaining debate about whether everyone who failed to get in had just missed the bottom.



Well, now we know:

You didn’t miss the bottom!

So if you were chewing yourself out for being too wimpy to pull the trigger when the market crashed only to watch it soar in advance of the great Obama fix, you now have another chance.

Are you going to pull the trigger this time? Or are you going to wait until the DOW goes to 5000?

(We think the S&P 500 will end up bottoming around 600, but we’re not counting on that. For long-term money, we think stocks are distinctly undervalued here, so we don’t think you’re a dumb-arse for buying in.)

