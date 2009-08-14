Thank God We're Hitting Peak Sugar

Everyone’s talking about the rally in the price of sugar lately. According to analysts, we have a straight-up shortage. Lots of folks want it, but the supply just isn’t there.



So far this year it’s up 88% and we couldn’t be more pleased about that.

Sugar is deadly, toxic stuff, and without an ability to manufacture it en masse, we wouldn’t have anywhere near the healthcare/obesity problems we have. Even our hardcore libertarian selves wants to see it taxed to all get out. Sometimes you have to just set principles aside.

Of course, we could start by just eliminating subsidies on stuff like corn syrup — that, right there, would get us a long way without the need for a tax.

