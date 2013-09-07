Barnaby Joyce Nails The Election Night Mood For Millions In A Concise Tweet

Barnaby Joyce. Getty / Stefan Postles

Colourful Queensland Senator Barnaby Joyce looks on track to take his place in the House of Representatives after early counting in the federal election.

Joyce has more than 50% of the vote with almost a third of the vote counted.

Here’s what he tweeted a short time ago:

Thank goodness that is over — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) September 7, 2013





Speaking for himself, of course, but it’s also something many Australians will be thinking tonight too.

Joyce is one of the best retail politicians in the country and will be an interesting presence in the House of Representatives.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.