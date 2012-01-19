UPDATE: The UK Government Appears To Have Scrapped Plans For A New Giant Airport

Plans for an enormous new airport are to be discussed by the British government in March, as it stages a meeting on its aviation policy.



The BBC reports that discussions will be held with the aim of finding a way to maintain the UK’s aviation hub status.

One measure might be to begin work on ambitious plans for the Thames Estuary airport, which could be the biggest airport in the world if built.

The airport has proved somewhat controversial so far — British press have dubbed it ‘Boris Island’ due to its support from London’s Conservative Mayor, Boris Johnson.

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is reportedly against the airport, but Prime Minister David Cameron is said to be a fan, having previously stated his opposition to a possible expansion of London’s Heathrow airport.

However, the Thames Estuary plans have raised some environmental questions, and its huge cost has lead some to wonder if the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

Additionally, fears have risen that should this mammoth hub be built it would have damaging consequences for Heathrow airport and the people who depend on it for their jobs.

The number of passengers in UK airports is expected to increase from 2010’s 140 million to 400 million by 2050.

UPDATE: The Guardian reports that the plan has been killed by the UK government, apparently in anger about the way London Mayor Boris Johnson appeared to leak the details to the Telegraph.

A source tells the Guardian: “Boris is not going to get it. Yes to scoping on a new airport, but he won’t get it. The way this has plopped out in the Telegraph, no doubt via Boris’s team, has given people a chance to kill it.”

