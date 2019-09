New York AG Andrew Cuomo is getting serious, CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino says. He has subpoenaed John Thain and a couple of Bank of Americans.



The goal?

Getting to the bottom of this TARP-money for bonuses scandal.

Ken Lewis hasn’t been subpoenaed yet. After Thain’s testimony, we imagine he will be.

See Also: Your Move, Bank Of America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.