Wild Photos From The World's Biggest Water Fight In Thailand

Thailand’s Songkran New Year Festival used to signify a cleansing of bad luck and a new beginning. The younger generation would ask for the blessings of their elders, and pour scented water over their hands as a sign of respect.
Now, it’s an all-out water war. People take to the streets with hoses, buckets, and water guns as they try to get everyone around them as sopping wet as possible.
Though Thailand is not the only country to hold the nation-wide water fight, it is the most famous. Tourists come from all over the world just to be a part of the wet and wild activities.
But there is a darker side to the celebration — the traffic accident death toll usually doubles during this time of year since all the festivals lead to widespread drunk driving.
Some people in Thailand still observe the old Songkran tradition of washing their elders' hands with scented water to show respect.
Just be careful who you spray — these officers don't look too happy at being caught in the cross fire.
All in all, Songkran looks like the ultimate way to celebrate the New Year and cleanse away bad luck.
