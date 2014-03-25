Rent This Beautiful 'Smart Home' In Thailand For $US630 A Night

Homes now have the potential to be smarter than ever before, but that doesn’t mean they have to be any less beautiful.

This three-bedroom house in Koh Samui, Thailand is not only gorgeous — it also has a high-tech home automation system in place.

The house’s lights, entertainment systems, thermostat, and storm blinds can all be controlled wirelessly by iPhone, iPad, or desktop. There’s also a 3D TV, LaunchPort iPad charging system, and an Apple TV.

The house can be rented on HomeAway for $US630 a night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.