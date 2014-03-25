Rent This Beautiful 'Smart Home' In Thailand For $US630 A Night

Madeline Stone
Thailand smart homeHomeAway

Homes now have the potential to be smarter than ever before, but that doesn’t mean they have to be any less beautiful.

This three-bedroom house in Koh Samui, Thailand is not only gorgeous — it also has a high-tech home automation system in place.

The house’s lights, entertainment systems, thermostat, and storm blinds can all be controlled wirelessly by iPhone, iPad, or desktop. There’s also a 3D TV, LaunchPort iPad charging system, and an Apple TV.

The house can be rented on HomeAway for $US630 a night.

The house sits on beachfront property at the northwestern corner of the island of Koh Samui, in Thailand.

Inside, comfortable couches are an ideal spot for watching movies on the 3D TV.

The kitchen has all of the latest in cooking technology.

There's an induction hob and teppanyaki griddle built right in to the countertop.

Retractable glass walls blend the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The pool deck lies just beyond the living room.

The mineral-treated infinity pool leads right up to the beach.

The master bedroom has beautiful ocean views.

And a free-standing tub is a highlight of the master bath.

Each of the bedrooms has easy access to the outdoors.

Another bedroom looks out on the home's inner courtyard.

This place is especially breathtaking at night.

You're never far from the beach anywhere on this property.

The whole house glows, as seen here from the beach area.

Now see another incredibly beautiful smart home.

Go Inside A Tech CEO's $US22 Million Mansion That's Entirely Controlled By 15 iPads »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.