Rent This Beautiful 'Smart Home' In Thailand For $US630 A Night

Homes now have the potential to be smarter than ever before, but that doesn’t mean they have to be any less beautiful.
This three-bedroom house in Koh Samui, Thailand is not only gorgeous — it also has a high-tech home automation system in place.
The house’s lights, entertainment systems, thermostat, and storm blinds can all be controlled wirelessly by iPhone, iPad, or desktop. There’s also a 3D TV, LaunchPort iPad charging system, and an Apple TV.
The house can be rented on HomeAway for $US630 a night.
The house sits on beachfront property at the northwestern corner of the island of Koh Samui, in Thailand.
