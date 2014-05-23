Here's How A Fancy Hotel In Thailand Responded To The Coup

There’s been a military coup in Thailand, at least the country’s 12th since 1932 and the second in the past decade. It’s the culmination of a push to end what had become a de facto one-party rule.

While the movement that led to the coup was not in itself bloodless, there were few reports of violence in the nation Thursday.

That, and the sheer volume of past coup attempts the country has lived through, may be why the instructions given to guests of the Le Meridien hotel in Chiang Mai, in the country’s north, were downright dainty.

To combat the effects of the nationwide curfew the military has imposed, happy hour has been extended through midnight, and free Wifi will now be available until further notice, according to a flyer posted on Facebook.

