We went to the most notorious beach rave on the planet -- Thailand's Full Moon Party

Thailand is known for its gorgeous beaches, spicy food… and a tourist bacchanalia called the Full Moon Party, which takes place on the island of Koh Phangan every month.

Some 30,000 people attend these notorious parties, which are also held on special occasions like Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which is when we attended. People don neon tank tops and body paint, dance to music blasting from the many nightclubs that line the beach, and drink boozy concoctions from plastic buckets.

The party rages well past dawn.

Story by Julie Zeveloff and editing by Carl Mueller

