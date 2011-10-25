Incredible Pictures Of Thailand's Tragic Flooding

Robert Johnson
Thai Flood

Photo: AP

One-third of Thailand is under water and 366 people dead as floodwaters continue to spread Tuesday.The Don Muang airport, used primarily for domestic flights, has flooded and flights cancelled as the government struggles to maintain control of the crisis.

Government confidence eroded further when the country’s flood relief headquarters was hit by the rising waters.

Citizens are emptying stores of food and water, sandbagging their homes, and putting up cement barriers in front of their businesses as waters continue to rise.

 

A Thai Buddhist monk wades through a flooded street at Ban Kadee temple in Phatum Thani province, north of Bangkok

A man pulls his decorated boat while making a service to his passenger on a flooded road in Bangkok,

A Thai woman sits on top of a table to keep her dry at a flooded amulet market which is built near a swollen river in Bangkok

Evacuees from floodwaters rest in their tents at an evacuation centre in Bangkok

A Ronald McDonald is partially submerged in floodwaters at Don Muang district in Bangkok

Factories were submerge in floodwaters at the Rojana industrial district in Ayutthaya, central Thailand

Cars are parked on an overfly at a flooded street in Bangkok, Thailand

