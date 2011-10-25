Incredible Pictures Of Thailand's Tragic Flooding

Photo: AP

One-third of Thailand is under water and 366 people dead as floodwaters continue to spread Tuesday.The Don Muang airport, used primarily for domestic flights, has flooded and flights cancelled as the government struggles to maintain control of the crisis.



Government confidence eroded further when the country’s flood relief headquarters was hit by the rising waters.

Citizens are emptying stores of food and water, sandbagging their homes, and putting up cement barriers in front of their businesses as waters continue to rise.

