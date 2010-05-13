Thai Violence Explodes Anew As Opposition Thai General Is Shot In The Head Mid-Interview

Photo: Links International Journal

Violence is erupting once again in Bangkok as the army moves in to blockade the ‘red shirt’ protesters who have been encamped in central Bangkok for nearly two months.Power has been cut at many points within the ‘red shirt’ zone and phone signals are being cut as well as reported from sources on the ground via twitter.



The situation is said to be extremely tense at the rally site after a well-known Thai general, Gen. Khattiya Sawatdiphol, who has sided with the protesters, was shot in the head, during an interview with IHT within the red shirt encampment according to The New York Times. Thai PBS reports that he was talking to 4-5 journalists at the time. A twitpic of him being carried away is below (of unknown origin), and he is currently at a hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: Red shirt leadership appears to have just announced that Khattiya is in stable condition, at which point the crowd erupted in cheers, though this needs to be confirmed. The level of tension has eased, at least in the main area as per the live video feed being broadcast by the red shirts here.

According to CNN, some believe the shot came from the rooftop of a building in a nearby park, where just a few hours ago soldiers were seen entering. Still, there is no confirmation as to whether the shot was indeed from the military or security forces. Yet one journalist interviewed by CNN reports the shot may have come from a nearby hotel.

This twitpic below, via @aleithead, shows what could be soldiers preparing to enter the park in question. We know personally that there have been substantial security forces around it for days.

Sean Boonpracong, a red shirt spokesman, has told Al Jazeera, “We will fight with cameras, the international community is watching.”

