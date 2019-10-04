Pair of Thai League soccer players scored a sensational ‘double’ overhead kick by striking the ball at the same time

Barnaby Lane
YouTube/The GuardianKitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpcao’s incredible goal.

One overhead kick is enough to light up any game. Two: a real treat. Two at the same time? Unheard of.

Until now, that is.


Read more:
A referee accidentally scored a goal during a Dutch soccer game, then caused outrage by refusing to disallow it

Kitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpcao of Thai League 1 side Nakhon Ratchasima FC produced the unthinkable on Wednesday when they lept in the air and scored a sensational simultaneous scissor kick.

You can watch it here:

The extraordinary goal couldn’t stop Nakhon slumping to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of league leadersBuriram United, however.

Hemvipat officially claimed the goal on the score sheet.


Read more:
RB Salzburg’s coach was penalised for celebrating with his team, then got beaten by Liverpool FC 9 minutes later

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.