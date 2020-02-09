A Thai soldier reportedly killed 12 people, including his commander, in a shooting spree livestreamed on Facebook

Google Maps/Insider

A Thai soldier carried out a shooting spree and livestreamed his activities on Facebook, the Bangkok Post reported.

Local media reported the suspect’s name to be Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma.

Twelve people died and others were injured in the attack, the Post reported. One of the victims included Thomma’s commander.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thai police are searching for a soldier who carried out a shooting spree in Korat, Thailand, and livestreamed his attack on Facebook, the Bangkok Post reported Saturday.

The attacker, whom The Post has named as Cpl Jakrapanth Thomma, reportedly killed 12 people and injured others, the Post said.Coconut, a local news site, also named Thomma as the suspect.

The attack took place Saturday afternoon local time in and around Muang district in Korat, a city northeast of Bangkok, the local media said. Korat is also known as Nakhon Ratchasima.

The suspect first shot at his commander and other soldiers at a military camp, then stole a gun and ammunition at the site,the BBC reported.

He then stole a Humvee, drove it from the camp, and opened fire again at a Buddhist temple and at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Korat, the Post and BBC reported.

Video posted by local media and on social media show people running near the shopping centre as shots ring out.

Krissana Pattanacharoen, a police spokesman, told CNN that police and military forces were deployed to the mall, where they faced a standoff with the attacker as local media said he was holding several hostages.

The attacker livestreamed himself in the mall on Facebook Live and took a selfie there at 7:20 p.m. local time, the Post said.

The outlet detailed some of the attacker’s posts that provided commentary on the attack, including asking “Should I surrender?” Earlier posts reported by the Post appeared to describe the gunman’s intention to attack, reading, “Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?”

The Post noted that the livestream and post were made unavailable moments afterward.

In a statement provided to Insider shortly after the attack, a spokesperson for Facebook condemned the gunman’s use of the site and said it removed his “presence on our services.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand,” the statement read. “There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”

“We have removed the gunman’s presence on our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it,” the spokesperson added.

A total of 12 people died in the attack, the Post reported, adding that others were injured. One of the victims has been named as Col Anantharot Krasae, who was Thomma’s commander.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.