A Thai Senator Mistakenly Shot And Killed His Secretary With An Uzi During Lunch

A Thai senator accidentally shot his cousin dead as he tried to put away the 9mm submachine gun that he had placed on the table during a family meal, police said on Monday.Boonsong Kowawisarat fatally injured Chanakarn Detkard, 46, when he mistakenly fired the Uzi at a private dining area of the Garden Resort, in Phrae province, northern Thailand, on Sunday evening.



Chanakarn, who worked as a secretary for the senator, suffered a bullet wound to the stomach and died on the way to hospital, according to local police, who said around five family members were at the hotel dinner.

Police said 56-year-old Boonsong, who is the senate representative for northern Mae Hong Son province, will be charged with causing death by negligence. He faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and a 20,000 baht fine.

Officials said it was unclear why the senator was armed at the meal.

“From our initial inquiry, the secretary’s family will not sue because they were relatives and it was an accident – he did not mean to do it,” a local police officer told AFP by telephone.

Source: AFP

