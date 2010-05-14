Fierce Clashes Underway Between Protesters And Thai Troops

Thailand’s central security apparatus, the The centre for Resolution of Emergency Situations (CRES) has announced a state of emergency for fifteen provinces in Central, North, and Northeastern Thailand. The declaration comes on the heels of red shirt protest leaders in Bangkok calling for their supporters in surrounding provinces to head into the capital city and support the movement.



Fierce clashes are now underway between protesters and soldiers near Lumpini park.

UPDATE: CRES just added another 15 provinces to the state of emergency, bringing the total to 30 out of Thailand’s 75.

UPDATE: One Thai red shirt reported dead, shot in the head. CNN has reported this as well. According to @journotopia, Reuters is pulling all if their people out of the area since it is getting too dangerous.

UPDATE: Things may have cooled for a moment as below. Bangkok Post reports at least 10 protesters wounded and describes the clash as ‘provoked’ by the protesters. The Thai government seems to have just blocked both a local journalist live blog of the situation, and even CNN’s live blog of it here.



UPDATE: Gunfire, ambulances, and potential grenades reported by @bangkokpundit likely at one edge of the protester encampment since Sarasin road borders a large park alongside the protesters’ barricades.

But some instances of potential violence are being avoided. Pics of protesters forcing a busload of Thai police to do a U-turn and leave the area here.



