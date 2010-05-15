Vivid Photos And Video Of Rapidly unravelling Thai Rebellion

Gus Lubin
thairiot2

Photo: naelkung on twitter

Things have taken a turn for the worse in Thailand.The government has now officially labelled central Bangkok a “live firing zone,” and the US government is basically telling Americans to stay away if at all possible, WSJ.

Our colleague Vincent Fernando has been covering the action all week.

Insane video of a crowd pulling soldiers from an army truck

Video from Thai news

Video of people cowering with explosions on all sides

Video from ghostst1 on twitter

Video from CNN

The Red Shirts hold a rally

From Global Post: Video shows Red Shirts milling around as explosions sound nearby

Video from Global Post

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from lekasina on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

From CNN: Cool video of Red Shirts rolling flaming tires down the highway

Video from CNN

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

From CNN: Scary video of the Thai General right before and after he got shot in the head (shot not shown)

Video from CNN

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Photo from naelkung on twitter

Read more...

How Peaceful Bangkok Became The World's Hottest Battle Zone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.