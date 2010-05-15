Vivid Photos And Video Of Rapidly unravelling Thai Rebellion

Photo: naelkung on twitter
Things have taken a turn for the worse in Thailand.The government has now officially labelled central Bangkok a “live firing zone,” and the US government is basically telling Americans to stay away if at all possible, WSJ.
Our colleague Vincent Fernando has been covering the action all week.
From CNN: Scary video of the Thai General right before and after he got shot in the head (shot not shown)
