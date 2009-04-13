Thai Protesters Not Backing Down

Market watchers will be keeping an eye on riots in Thailand, where protesters are ignoring a government-decreed state of emergency.

Earlier this weekend, the stormed a summit meeting of regional leaders and later, attacked and pulled Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva from his car.

“Abhisit may need to step down before the situation can go back to normal,” David Cohen, director of Asian forecasting at Action Economics in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “The prime minister may need to turn to the king to calm people down.”

Story from the New York Times>

Story from Bloomberg News>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.