Thai Army Opens Fire On Protesters, Protesters Hurl Grenades, Caught On Video

Things exploded into violence yesterday in Thailand with 18 reported deaths so far and casualties well over 500. Many accuse protesters of being bribed to attend, protesting just to collect money and free food. Yet for the protesters shown in this video, it’s hard to believe given their intensity, captured by the brave Tony Joh on the ground who somehow manages to maintain a sense of humour.



The clash begins at the 3:00 mark. Warning: This is graphic at the end. (See the original video here with additional commentary)



