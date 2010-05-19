All Hell Breaking Loose In Thailand, Stock Exchange On Fire

Via Twitpic

All hell is breaking loose in Thailand now. The army moved to clear protesters out of their main Ratchprasong encampment this morning, moving slowly inwards towards the main protest stage while encountering sporadic resistance in the outer area of the protest site. There were some limited casualties, including foreign journalists, though we’ll wait for official confirmation of the exact counts.

Yet even after the key Thai protest leaders surrendered themselves to police and told their followers that the protest was over, riots spontaneously broke out across Bangkok and in upcountry provinces.

There are now multiple locations in Bangkok where protesters are angry and burning tires, burning buildings, and clashing with security forces. Even upcountry, Thai television has shown mobs of protesters storming some town halls and lighting them on fire. Symbols of the Thai establishment appear to have been targeted. For example, protesters immediately tried to burn down the luxury Central World shopping mall next to their main protest stage. One Thai TV station, Channel 3, is also reportedly besieged by people.

One odd occurrence in our view has involved the Thai stock exchange. It actually ended in the green today, despite Asia being generally down. Apparently investors under-estimated the implications of the army crackdown today. It’s not as easy as forcing a few people into submission. Well it’s been now made pretty clear, especially because the stock market building itself is now on fire:

UPDATE: Things continue to get dicey, it appears that protest/riot points are appearing in new areas of the city. Via twitter I have received reports of banks being set ablaze (banks who have been seen as sympathetic ot the establishment perhaps), and a large electricity building burnt down. A huge luxury shopping mall called Central World is also reported to have a massive fire and could burn down. Moreover the mobile phone network is going down in some places probably as cell towers burn.

Here it is, Central World pic via reporter Micheal Yon’s twitter:

Here’s a video of an upcountry riot, as an example.



