Thai police found another bomb a week after the Bangkok blast

Thai soldiers inspect the scene after a bomb exploded outside a religious shrine in central Bangkok. Picture: Getty Images

Thai police have found and deactivate a “wide” bomb in a Bangkok house, just one week after an explosion in the city killed at least 20 people and injured 125.

Meanwhile News Limited reports that local police are yet to produce any further leads as to who is responsible for last week’s attack.

They said the bombing was not linked to any terrorism group.

Authorities released a sketch of the key suspect but they are now were unsure if he is still in the country.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has doubled to 2 million baht ($76,000), as police hope for more help from the public.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.