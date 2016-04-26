This Thai dish has one secret ingredient: pig's blood

Boat noodles are a favourite dish in Thailand. They’re made with loads of herbs and spices, plenty of pork, and a secret ingredient: pig’s blood. The blood is used to thicken the broth, but it also adds a rich, umami-like flavour to the dish. Don’t be intimidated — there’s a first time for everything.

