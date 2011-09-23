Thaddeus McCotter WAS Running For President, And Five Other Things You Didn't Know About Him

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Thaddeus McCotter (R-MI) ended his longshot bid for the White House today, telling The Detroit News that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Mitt Romney.McCotter’s campaign never caught on nationwide, and he cracked one-per cent in just one poll of the GOP primary. In most other polls, he wasn’t even listed as a choice.



As a result, few people ever knew that McCotter was in the race to begin with, and even fewer knew anything about him at all.

So who is Thaddeus McCotter?

McCotter was first elected to Congress since 2002.

McCotter plays lead guitar in a bipartisan Congressional rock band, the Second Amendments

Back in June, McCotter likened Romney to President Obama, saying, “They are less rivals than they are running mates.”

He loves, and tweets about, Detroit’s pro sports teams.

He announced his presidential candidacy while jamming on an American flag-emblazoned guitar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.