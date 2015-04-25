Senior aide to prominent Mississippi senator arrested over alleged meth-for-sex scheme

AP Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Mississippi).

A staffer to Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Mississippi) was charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post reported that Fed Pagan served as Cochran’s personal assistant and office manager, and earned $US160,000 last year.

Special Agent Mark Waugh of the Department of Homeland Security reportedly said police raided Pagan’s Washington home on Thursday and found 181.5 grams “of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.” Waugh said Waugh said Pagan also copped to receiving shipments of another drug, GBL, which he said he would trade for sex.

“Pagan stated that he intended to distribute both the GBL and methamphetamine in exchange for sexual favours,” the agent said.

Pagan couldn’t be reached for comment and Cochran, a veteran Washington lawmaker, didn’t have any immediate comment on the incident, The Post reported.

“The senator is travelling to Mississippi right now and has not seen the details included in the documents you provided,” Cochran spokesman Chris Gallegos said. “Our office is in the process of consulting with Senate legal counsel.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.