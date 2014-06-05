Mississippi Senator Allegedly Has Embarrassing Memory Lapse On The Campaign Trail

AP Sen. Thad Cochran

Atlantic reporter Molly Ball reported Tuesday that Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran, 76, was unable to recall who she was less than 30 minutes after she interviewed him on the campaign trail.

Ball claims that soon after she questioned the Senator, he “held out his hand to [her]” on his way out of the building, and said “Hello, I’m Thad Cochran.”

This isn’t the first time reporters have raised questions about Cochran’s state of mind. On Monday, Slate’s Dave Weigel wrote a column about Cochran’s “age issue” that referenced his refusal to participate in debates and a series of “poor” interviews.

Cochran did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Ball’s report.

The article was published on the same day of the Mississippi Republican Senate primary between Cochran and Sen. Chris McDaniel, which ended with no outright winner.

The primary has been called the most vicious election fight in America, as 41-year Washington veteran Cochran continues to compete against much younger Tea Party-favourite, McDaniel, 41.

The race will continue in three weeks with a runoff.

(h/t Daily Caller)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.