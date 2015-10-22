Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha to sue NYPD, NYC for $50 million for incident outside nightclub

After beating charges of resisting arrest following an incident outside a New York City nightclub in April, Atlanta Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha is suing both the NYPD and the city of New York for $US50 million dollars.

He claims he suffered permanent injuries during the incident, according to the New York Post.

Sefolosha was arrested outside of 1OAK, a Chelsea club, in April. He suffered a broken lower right leg and ligament damage, according to the Post.

At the time, Sefolosha stated flatly that his injuries were caused by the police.

“I will simply say that I am in great pain, have experienced a significant injury, and that the injury was caused by the police,” Sefolosha told the media.

TMZ obtained video of the arrest, showing several officers wrestling Sefolosha to the ground and one officer appearing to use a baton.

Sefolosha missed the final five games of the 2014-15 season and the playoffs. He was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest for allegedly interfering with the police investigation into the stabbing of Indiana Pacers player Chris Copeland, who was involved in an incident outside the same club.

Earlier this month, Sefolosha was cleared of all charges. The jury deliberated for about an hour, and he cried after the verdict was announced, according to ESPN.

We have reached out to the New York Police Deparment for comment.

