North Korea will now reportedly have America's most-advanced missile system in its backyard

The most advanced missile system on the planet can hunt and blast incoming missiles right out of the sky with a 100% success rate — and it appears to be headed to North Korea’s backyard.

On the heels of last month’s purported hydrogen-bomb test and a long-range rocket launch on Saturday, the US has apparently agreed to equip South Korea with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile defence system, according to CNN.

Heritage Foundation/Amanda Macias/Business Insider THAAD’s protective range would almost eliminate all threats from North Korea.

With its unmatched precision, Lockheed Martin’s THAAD can equalise tensions around the world with its mobility and strategic battery-unit placement.

In order to deter North Korean provocations and further defend the Pacific region, the Pentagon deployed a THAAD battery to

Guam in April 2013.

However, due to the rogue regime’s most recent launch, the US has reportedly agreed to deploy the THAAD to South Korea — which would counter almost all incoming missiles from the North.

The pressure to deploy THAAD is rapidly mounting, as US defence officials have cited North Korean missile developments.

In October, Admiral Bill Gortney, commander of the North American Aerospace Defence Command, assessed that North Korean has “the capability to reach the [US] homeland with a nuclear weapon from a rocket,” The Guardian reported.

Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, commander of the United States Forces Korea, a sub-unified command of the United States Pacific Command, told a forum in 2014 that placing THAAD in the country is a “US initiative.”

Discussions to equip South Korea with THAAD were held during President Park Geun-hye’s visit to the White House last October.

THAAD’s ‘hit-to-kill’ lethal effects



The THAAD missile does not carry a warhead.

Instead the interceptor missile uses pure kinetic energy to deliver “hit-to-kill” strikes to incoming ballistic threats inside or outside the atmosphere.

Each launcher carries up to eight missiles and can send multiple kill vehicles at once, depending on the severity of the threat.

Lockheed’s missile launcher is just one element of the anti-missile system.

The following graphic from Raytheon shows the rest of the equipment needed for each enemy-target interception.

Here’s how THAAD works

Five minutes after an enemy missile takes off, a truck-mounted THAAD interceptor missile launches in pursuit of its target.

This is a close shot of what the THAAD missile looks like when launched:

And here’s what the launch looks like from far away:

THAAD’s missile hunts for its target and then obliterates it in the sky.

The following infrared imagery shows THAAD demolishing the target:

By the end of 2016, the US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) is scheduled to deliver an additional 48 THAAD interceptors to the US military, bringing the total up to 155, according to a statement from MDA director Vice Admiral J.D. Syring before the House Armed Service Committee.

According to the US Missile Defence Agency, there are more than 6,300 ballistic missiles outside of US, NATO, Russian, and Chinese control.

Other US partners around the globe are interested in purchasing THAAD.

The United Arab Emirates has become the first foreign buyer after signing a deal with the Department of Defence for $3.4 billion. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have “expressed interest,” according to Richard McDaniel, vice president of Patriot Advanced Capability programs at Lockheed Martin. “We expect deals,” he added.

The UAE seems like a particularly appropriate buyer: In September, 45 of its troops deployed near Yemen were killed when an enemy missile struck an arms depot, a reminder of the strategic challenge of ballistic missiles falling into the wrong hands.

